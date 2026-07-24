How stoozing can help you make money while you spend

The credit card trick has made a return amid high savings rates

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credit card spending
Stoozing can be ‘lucrative’ but it will not work if you are ‘not very financially organised’
(Image credit: Maria Korneeva / Getty Images)

A financial trick that uses credit card debt to make money has returned because of relatively high savings rates.

Financial conditions are now in a “sweet spot” for the strategy known as stoozing, said The Telegraph.

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