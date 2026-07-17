How closely should you be tracking your spending?

Tracking your spending is effectively an exercise in attention

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Gold dollar coins traveling along branching purple channels over a wooden surface, symbolizing transaction routing, revenue allocation, monetization strategy and financial operations.
You may be surprised by what you find when you start closely examining your spending
(Image credit: Eugene Mymrin / Getty Images)

You could have sworn you did not spend that much, but once again, you get to the end of the month, and the numbers in your bank account are not quite adding up. So, what gives? There is one easy way to get to the bottom of this mystery: expense tracking. By taking note of every time you spend throughout the month, you can more easily see where you might be overspending and where you might be able to cut back.

What are the benefits of tracking your spending?

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 