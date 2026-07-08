Is refinancing your auto loan worth it?

For many Americans, an auto loan is a sizable chunk of their monthly budget. Refinancing can be one way to get that payment to go down. This is particularly true lately, as auto loan refinance rates have been falling at a faster pace than rates for original auto loans, making the potential savings that much more notable.

“Drivers who refinanced in the first quarter of 2026 saw a 2.24 percentage point interest rate decrease on average from their original loan, compared with a 0.47 point decrease two years earlier,” said Experian, per The Wall Street Journal . In terms of real dollars saved per month, “buyers with high payments found that refinancing drove their costs down by an average of $81 a month in the first quarter,” said the outlet.

Here is what to know about how auto loan refinancing works and how to determine whether the payoff is actually there.

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How does auto loan refinancing work?

When you refinance your auto loan, you effectively take out a new loan with its own interest rate and terms. This loan replaces your existing auto loan. Upon approval, the new lender pays off your existing loan and then assumes the remaining balance.

Ideally, the new loan will offer more favorable terms than your existing loan, such as a better interest rate or lower monthly payments. You will go through the loan application process again for a refinance loan, and the terms will hinge largely on your credit profile .

What are the benefits of auto loan refinancing?

As mentioned, refinancing your auto loan could result in paying a lower interest rate. Maybe your credit has improved since you initially applied, and you have since consistently made on-time payments on your loan. Or, “you might have accepted a higher rate at a dealership than you could have qualified for elsewhere, and you now want to reduce that rate through refinancing,” said NerdWallet . An improved interest rate environment could also open up more competitive rates.

Refinancing may additionally allow you to pay off your loan sooner, which in turn could save you in total interest charges over the life of the loan. You could also refinance to lower your monthly payments, which will come in handy if you are struggling to repay your car loan . Just keep in mind that “while extending your loan term can lower your monthly payments, it will take longer to pay off your car, which could result in higher overall interest costs,” said PNC Insights , PNC Bank’s personal finance blog.

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When should you think twice before refinancing?

A baseline to evaluate when deciding whether to refinance your auto loan is whether or not it will save you money. But even if it will, there are still downsides to consider, and in certain situations, it may not be worth pursuing.

In some cases, “financing fees outweigh the benefits,” such as if you have to pay a hefty prepayment penalty to your existing lender alongside origination or application fees, said Credit Karma . Applying for a new loan also has an impact on your credit, which you may want to avoid if you are planning to apply for other new credit soon, like a mortgage on a home purchase.