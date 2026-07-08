Is refinancing your auto loan worth it?

A new loan can result in a better interest rate or lower monthly payments

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a man holding a car key standing next to his car and a clipboard with a paper reading &quot;loan&quot; on it
Refinancing may allow you to pay off your car loan sooner
(Image credit: Hengki Lestio / Getty Images)

For many Americans, an auto loan is a sizable chunk of their monthly budget. Refinancing can be one way to get that payment to go down. This is particularly true lately, as auto loan refinance rates have been falling at a faster pace than rates for original auto loans, making the potential savings that much more notable.

“Drivers who refinanced in the first quarter of 2026 saw a 2.24 percentage point interest rate decrease on average from their original loan, compared with a 0.47 point decrease two years earlier,” said Experian, per The Wall Street Journal. In terms of real dollars saved per month, “buyers with high payments found that refinancing drove their costs down by an average of $81 a month in the first quarter,” said the outlet.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 