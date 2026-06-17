What’s an assumable mortgage and how could one save you money?

Taking over payment for a home loan at its existing rate has obvious appeal

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Two people shake hands over a desk with business contracts and two model houses
Most conventional mortgages are non-assumable
(Image credit: Nansan Houn / Getty Images)

Mortgage rates that are high, or higher than they have been in recent memory, can be a real blocker for buyers and sellers. It may feel psychologically challenging to buy at a steeper rate than you would have gotten just a few years ago. And for sellers looking to exit one house for another, the same conundrum can apply.

But what if instead of getting a new mortgage, you could simply take over the current homeowner’s existing lower-rate loan? Though not common, this is possible through what is known as an assumable mortgage.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 