Why underspending in retirement is not necessarily a good thing — and how to overcome it

It is possible to squirrel away funds for your golden years while still enjoying life

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Senior woman sitting at living room table looking at financial bills
Many retirees underspend for fear they’ll run out of money
(Image credit: Halfpoint Images / Getty Images)

You have worked your whole life to save up enough to retire. And now you have — but you are afraid to spend those hard-earned savings.

Being frugal in retirement may seem like a good thing. You are most likely living on a fixed budget with no more paychecks flowing in. For many retirees, however, concerns about outlasting their savings leave them limiting themselves unnecessarily.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 