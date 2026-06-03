3 tips for retirees to get ahead of potential Social Security cuts

Make sure the projected cuts won’t derail your golden years

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Uncle Sam&#039;s hand using scissors to cut a Social Security card.
Social Security’s main retirement trust fund is expected to run out of reserves in 2032
(Image credit: DNY59 / Getty Images)

For many retirees, Social Security is an essential source of income. But unfortunately, it is also one that may soon become less reliable as available funds dry up.

Per a recent projection by the Congressional Budget Office, “Social Security’s main retirement trust fund — formally known as the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund — will run out of reserves in 2032,” said Money Talks News. That would translate to “cuts starting at around 7% in 2032 and deepening to an average of about 28% per year from 2033 through 2036,” said the outlet, citing an analysis by Newsweek.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 