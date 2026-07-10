Social Security benefits give men the advantage

Studies show the gender gap to be several thousand dollars

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a woman standing on a stack of dollars, alongside a man standing on a bigger stack
Women reportedly receive nearly $5,000 less on average in Social Security than men
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Retired Americans who worked all their life while paying into Social Security may assume that both men and women are entitled to the same amount. But that belief doesn’t appear to align with reality, as according to recent studies, women may receive significantly less in Social Security benefits than their male counterparts. Looming benefit cuts could widen the gap even more.

How big is the Social Security gender gap?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.