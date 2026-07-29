Burner phones could soon be illegal in the US

An FCC proposal raises privacy concerns

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Cell phone with eye and key lock
Lack of access to prepaid or burner phones can be dangerous to those who require anonymity
(Image credit: MirageC / Getty Images)

An anonymous phone call may soon be a relic. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed requiring a host of personal information in order to enable someone’s phone service. While the new rules are an effort to stomp out pesky robocalls, they may cause more harm than peace.

Caller ID

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