Disney and ABC take on Trump’s FCC

‘The View’ rallies viewers against federal inquiry

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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ABC&#039;s &quot;The View&quot; taped without a studio audience due to concerns over coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020
ABC’s response to the FCC was a ‘fiery’ defense of First Amendment principles for its news shows like ‘The View.’
(Image credit:  Lou Rocco / ABC / Getty Images)

Disney is fighting back against President Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission. The company bowed to government pressure last year when it briefly suspended ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. But now the FCC is taking aim at ABC programs and broadcast licenses. The network and its parent company are defending what they say are “bedrock First Amendment principles.”

‘War against the media’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 