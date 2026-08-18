Cami Clark: the Anthropic CEO’s wife and ‘first lady’ of AI

Clark also had attempted business dealings with Jeffrey Epstein

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Cami Clark walks alongside her husband, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
Cami Clark walks alongside her husband, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
(Image credit: Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images)

Many in the artificial intelligence industry say the most influential person at AI powerhouse Anthropic may not be its CEO, Dario Amodei, but his wife, Camilla “Cami” Clark. Despite Clark having no official job with the company, recent reports indicate that she plays an outsize role as an adviser for Anthropic. She also has previous ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

‘Scant details about Clark online’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.