Nscale’s $35bn IPO: off-the-scale ambition?

British data centre operator counts Nick Clegg and Sheryl Sandberg among its board members, but its potential remains untested

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Nick Clegg speaking at a tech conference
Nick Clegg joined the Nscale board six months ago, and holds more than 900,000 shares in the company
(Image credit: Big Event Media / Getty Images / HumanX)

When the former deputy PM Nick Clegg – and his erstwhile Meta colleague Sheryl Sandberg – joined the board of Nscale in March, it looked like something big was in the offing. And so it has proved, said Elias Schisgall in The Wall Street Journal.

The British tech unicorn, which operates a string of AI-ready data centres in the US and Europe and is backed by the deep pockets of Nvidia, has filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Founder Josh Payne promises “a fully vertically integrated platform that can deliver computing power to the AI boom at scale”. Nscale has just won a huge contract to supply computing capacity to Anthropic worth $45 billion over six years.

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