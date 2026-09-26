How nativism has been normalised in Sweden

Far-right Sweden Democrats have made anti-immigrant sentiment mainstream, but election results suggest they may have overplayed their hand

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Posters for the Sweden Democrats, including one featuring party leader Jimmie Akesson
Sweden Democrats posters featuring party leader Jimmie Åkesson and the campaign slogan ‘Make Sweden Sweden Again’
(Image credit: Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The hard-right Sweden Democrats (SD) had high hopes of achieving complete “detoxification” in last week’s general elections, said Nicola Quondamatteo in Jacobin (New York).

With its roots in the neo-Nazi movement, the anti-immigrant populist party had started its journey to the mainstream in the 1990s, when it expelled overt hardliners from its ranks and moderated some of its policies. By 2018, it was the third-largest party in the Swedish parliament. But other parties continued to treat the SD as pariahs until 2022, when the party became the second largest, with 73 seats – and a conservative bloc struck the Tidö deal, giving the SD influence over some policy areas in return for it propping up the centre-right minority administration.

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