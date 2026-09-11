Why Sweden is deporting vulnerable Brits

Criticism is mounting over how Britons who made the country their home before Brexit are being dealt with

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Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Sweden’s current government has adopted a significantly tougher immigration policy under Ulf Kristersson
(Image credit: Jessica Gow / TT / TT News Agency / AFP / Getty Images)

A “deportation war” being waged by Sweden is “tearing British families apart”, said The Telegraph.

Criticism is mounting over the country’s contentious approach to Britons who chose to make Sweden their home before Brexit.

Why are British people being deported?

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.