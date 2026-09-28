Russian hybrid attacks risk catching Europe flat-footed

Analysts warn that Russia may expand its Ukraine offensive to target Europe more broadly. Not everyone on the continent is ready.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Scholars Gather In Krakow For &#039;Need To Know XIV&#039; Intelligence Conference
Analysts discuss Russian 'hybrid war' tactics and history as the Putin government hints at widening violence
(Image credit: Artur Widak / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

As Russia’s full-scale invasion attempt against neighboring Ukraine nears its fifth year of region-disrupting violence, a new wave of intelligence reports has raised a frightening prospect: a widening theater of violence, in which Russian hybrid warfare strikes deep European Union territory. With alarm bells ringing over potential Russian offensives — both digital and kinetic — in the coming months, vulnerable European nations must figure out if, and how, to respond.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  