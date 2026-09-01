Could Russia’s hybrid attacks pull Europe into the war?

Sabotage rises, and NATO fears a provocation by Moscow

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo composite illustration of Vladimir Putin, combat drones, an oil tanker, submarines, anti-tank hedgehogs and damaged buildings
Will Vladimir Putin keep Russia’s attacks on Europe ‘below an open assault’?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Observers have long feared Russia’s war against Ukraine will expand to the rest of Europe. The concerns are rising. Moscow has reportedly backed a rise in so-called hybrid sabotage attacks on European targets, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Russia last week to warn the Kremlin against attacks on NATO.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 