Shrinking rivers force tough decisions in the US and Europe

From the Colorado River to the Danube, drought and heat take a toll

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A sign warning about low water levels at Lake Mead, Nevada, August 2026. In July, the water levels of Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest US reservoirs, reached their lowest levels in 60 years.
A sign warning about low water levels at Lake Mead, Nevada, in August 2026
(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP /Getty Images)

Some of the world’s most important rivers are drying up. The Colorado River supplies water and electricity to millions of people in the southwest U.S. but is afflicted by a decades-long drought. Blistering European heat is taking a toll on the Danube and other key waterways on the continent. Whether humanity can adjust to these changes remains to be seen.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 