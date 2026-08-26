How could Panama Canal shipping cuts affect the global economy?

A historically intense El Niño is slowing down shipping

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A petroleum and ammonia ship navigates the locks of the Panama Canal.
The Panama Canal ‘moves about 5% of the world’s shipping’
(Image credit: Walter Hurtado / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

A significant drought in Panama caused by the El Niño weather pattern has forced the Central American country to drastically slash the number of vessels it lets through the Panama Canal. The reduced flow of goods through one of the world’s most consequential shipping lanes could create a ripple effect that shakes the entire global economy.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.