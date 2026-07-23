Farmers nationwide feel the effects of a significant drought

Californians to North Carolinians are dealing with extreme weather problems

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A dried-up corn field in Weissert, Nebraska.
Extreme droughts are ‘intensifying across several key farming regions’
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

With the heat waves this summer have come droughts across large swaths of the United States, which is spelling disaster for many farmers. Coupled with the lingering problems from last year’s dry winter, some farmers say their livelihood in the fields is literally and figuratively drying up.

Why is this particular drought so bad?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.