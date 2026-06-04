A 75-year cattle low means beef prices could stay high

Domestic cattle ranchers had only 86.2 million livestock at the start of the year

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Cows at a cattle facility in McGregor, Texas.
Economic and geopolitical factors have ‘been pushing livestock numbers down’
(Image credit: Angela Piazza / The Dallas Morning News / Getty Images)

People looking to grill hamburgers this summer may not get a respite from rising beef prices anytime soon, as an ongoing cattle shortage across the United States could compound high costs at the grocery store. Farmers are now worried the beef industry could be on the fritz for a while.

How is the cattle shortage affecting the beef market?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.