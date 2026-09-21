Republicans gained Latino votes in 2024. Are they losing them already?

The question could decide the midterms

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Donald Trump at a Latinos For Trump rally alongside new polling data
Rep. Maria Salazar says Hispanic voters ‘feel betrayed’ by his policies
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / CPR / TelevisaUnivision / Hart Research)

President Donald Trump won the White House in 2024 while making inroads among Latino voters despite his ardent promise of an immigration crackdown. Two years later, the reality of that crackdown is producing a backlash that could cost Republicans control of the House and Senate.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 