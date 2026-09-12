Trump’s deportation drive: a victim of its own success?

There are fewer illegal immigrants in the US since Trump’s second term began, but a declining workforce has stymied economic growth

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Tom Homan speaking at a White House press briefing
Under Tom Homan, Ice achieved a new record for arrests in August, detaining almost 51,000 illegal aliens
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Tom Homan is owed an apology, said Rich Lowry in National Review. When President Trump put his border czar in charge of unwinding Operation Metro Surge – the immigration enforcement drive that caused such controversy in Minneapolis earlier this year – critics on the Right took it as a sign of a climbdown.

Trump, they said, had clearly lost his nerve on his signature issue and was retreating from the ambition to carry out mass deportations. Yet while things have been quieter since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) ended its Minneapolis crackdown, there has been no lull in efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

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