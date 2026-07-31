The TACO moments that have defined Trump’s second term so far

‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ has become a common refrain whenever the president backs off from one of his characteristically bombastic threats or promises

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A person holds a sign with an image of Donald Trump as Taco in Chief as people demonstrate during a Labor Day &quot;Workers over billionaires&quot; rally outside Trump Tower in New York City on Sept. 1, 2025.
The president’s penchant for high-profile flip-flops has spawned a new political phrase — and a new political reality
(Image credit: Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images)

It isn’t often we can trace a widely-used turn of phrase to a single, inspired genesis. Not so with the mocking ‘TACO’ appellation. Coined in May 2025 by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong, the acronym highlights President Donald Trump’s inclination to “Always Chicken Out” on his threats and proclamations.

While there have been numerous iterations and adaptations of Armstrong’s broader point (“perhaps the best Mexican food acronym for Trump is TAMALES,” said Reuters: “Trump Always Messes Around, Leaves Everybody Shafted”), none have quite captured the public’s imagination like Armstrong’s four-letter initialism. One year since its coinage, here are some of the president’s biggest TACO moments to date.

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