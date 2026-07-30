Should the Senate be abolished?

Advocates say ‘teardown’ would ‘rank among great democratic advances’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The U.S. Capitol building is reflected in a puddle at night in Washington, D.C.
Congress without the Senate would give more populated states more proportionate representation
(Image credit: Al Drago / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate has sometimes been called the “world’s most exclusive club.” It might also be among the country’s most unloved institutions. There is growing talk of abolishing the upper chamber of Congress, a proposal promoted by Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members who are making a push for power within the Democratic Party.

What did the commentators say?

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