Can Trump win the midterms by red-baiting Democrats?

President, Republicans accuse rivals of being communists

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a gravestone with a Communist hammer and sickle insignia and a zombie-like hand emerging from the earth
Polls show voter worries that Democrats are too far left. Accusations of communism might resonate in midterms.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Democratic socialists are winning Democratic primaries and Republicans see an opportunity. GOP candidates are increasingly tagging their rivals as “communists,” an approach embraced by President Donald Trump. The United States “did not fight communism on battlefields across the world only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America,” Trump said during his Independence Day speech. Democrats say the attacks harken back to discredited “red-baiting” smears of earlier eras. Will the accusations help the GOP in this fall’s midterm elections?

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 