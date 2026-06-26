GOP senators seem increasingly game to buck some Trump priorities

Is growing pushback from conservative corners of the upper chamber a sign that Trump’s grip on his party may be slipping?

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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President Donald Trump speaks to the media with hands and mouth open
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after a contentious meeting with Republican senators to push his SAVE voter eligibility act at the U.S. Capitol on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC.
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Reports of President Donald Trump’s total capture of the Republican Party may be premature. Faced with plummeting popularity and whack-a-mole crises, the president has clashed with some of the most powerful members of his own coalition: Senate Republicans.

Whether this conservative revolt becomes a logjam for the White House remains to be seen. As Republicans face midterm headwinds to keep their congressional majorities, is this nascent push for senatorial independence for real, or will Republicans once more adopt the MAGA party line?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  