Democratic primaries hand wins to leftist, center factions
Both moderate and progressive Democrats won in Michigan, Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Washington
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What happened
The Democratic Party’s moderate and progressive wings each won key primaries in Michigan, Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Washington state on Tuesday. In the highest-profile showdown between the two factions, progressive candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly won the Senate primary in Michigan, The Associated Press projected, beating establishment-backed Rep. Haley Stevens.
Voters in Kansas defeated a Republican ballot measure that would have turned state Supreme Court appointments into partisan races — a “referendum designed to overturn Kansas’ constitutional right to abortion,”