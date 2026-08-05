Democratic primaries hand wins to leftist, center factions

Both moderate and progressive Democrats won in Michigan, Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Washington

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic Senate candidate from Michigan, speaks during a primary election night watch party in Detroit
Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic Senate candidate from Michigan, speaks during a primary election night watch party
(Image credit: Sarah Rice / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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