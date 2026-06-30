Leftists surge in New York’s congressional primaries

Zohran Mamdani’s picks prevailed

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Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, and Darializa Avila Chevalier
Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani and Darializa Avila Chevalier
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

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