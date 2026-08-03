‘Spider-Man’ nets almost $1B in opening weekend

The film brought in the biggest domestic box office opening in history

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Moviegoers attend the premiere of film &quot;Spider-Man: Brand New Day&quot; in Shanghai, China
Moviegoers attend the premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” in Shanghai, China
(Image credit: Zhang Hengwei / China News Service / VCG / Getty Images)

What happened

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” brought in $932 million worldwide over the weekend, delivering the second-biggest opening in global box office history after 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which earned $1.2 billion. The new Marvel blockbuster, released almost five years after its predecessor “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” made $360 million domestically. This marks the “biggest opening ever at the North American box office,” surpassing the “Endgame” total of $357 million, said Deadline.

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