‘Spider-Man’ nets almost $1B in opening weekend

What happened

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” brought in $932 million worldwide over the weekend, delivering the second-biggest opening in global box office history after 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which earned $1.2 billion. The new Marvel blockbuster, released almost five years after its predecessor “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” made $360 million domestically. This marks the “biggest opening ever at the North American box office,” surpassing the “Endgame” total of $357 million, said Deadline.

Who said what

This weekend’s opening was a “perfect storm” for a major blockbuster, combining a familiar character, established intellectual property and strong reviews, box office analyst Chris Colombo told CNN. This was a “mind-blowing” result for the new Tom Holland-led movie, said Variety. “With great power comes truly heroic ticket sales.”

The film’s success fueled the biggest collective weekend in North American box office history, with total takings of about $430 million. Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” also had another good weekend, pulling in $51 million domestically, while “Toy Story 5” earned $6.3 million.

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What next?

Analysts are predicting another bumper month for U.S. movie theaters. Industry expert Paul Dergarabedian suggested on X that the “$4 billion mark” for this summer’s total takings could “be within reach.”