Senate votes to end Iran war, joining House

The 50-48 vote was a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s military actions

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) advocates for Senate war powers resolution
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) advocates for Senate war powers resolution
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

What happened

The Senate on Tuesday voted 50-48 to adopt a resolution instructing President Donald Trump to end the Iran war or obtain congressional authorization. Four Republicans joined all but one Democrat to pass the resolution, and two Republicans were absent. The House approved the measure 215-208 on June 3, and Trump cannot veto it.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  