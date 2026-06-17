What will the post-Iran economy look like?

Gas and food prices are unlikely to come down quickly

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of an oil port, and a blue expanse swimming with receipts and price stickers
The oil industry faces ‘extraordinary practical challenges’ after the Iran war
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The war against Iran upended the global economy and sent prices soaring. What happens now that a fragile peace has arrived?

Higher prices “will likely outlast the Iran war,” said The Associated Press. Fuel and food costs will come down slowly, airline tickets will stay pricey and shipping costs will remain elevated as supply chain kinks are repaired after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened. There is a “good deal of uncertainty about how the reopening will unfold,” David Ortega, a professor of food economics and policy at Michigan State University, said to the AP.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 