What will the post-Iran economy look like?

The war against Iran upended the global economy and sent prices soaring. What happens now that a fragile peace has arrived?

Higher prices “will likely outlast the Iran war,” said The Associated Press . Fuel and food costs will come down slowly, airline tickets will stay pricey and shipping costs will remain elevated as supply chain kinks are repaired after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened. There is a “good deal of uncertainty about how the reopening will unfold,” David Ortega, a professor of food economics and policy at Michigan State University, said to the AP.

Rebuilding ‘could take years’

The war “permanently altered” the global economy, Patricia Cohen said at The New York Times . Many countries discovered their “profound vulnerability” to shocks from relying on imported oil for energy supply, sparking a long-term “transition to renewables like solar and wind as well as nuclear power.” China is “poised to benefit most” from that shift.

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More broadly, the world economy “has been kicked onto a path of slower growth and higher prices,” said Cohen. Countries and businesses will not “simply pick up where they left off before the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran.”

President Donald Trump long promised that oil prices would “drop like a rock” after the war ended. That will be a “difficult promise for Trump to keep,” David Goldman said at CNN , as the oil industry is experiencing “extraordinary practical challenges” to restoring supply chains disrupted by the war. Tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz face a “bottleneck” after Iran mined the passageway, leaving only “two narrow passageways” for safe travel. Gulf States will also need time to restart wells shut off during the war because there was no way to export the oil. And rebuilding oil facilities damaged by attacks “could take years.”

The end of the war may mark a “new era of U.S. inequality,” Matt Peterson said at CNBC . The conflict heightened an “already historic disconnect” between Americans who “share in the affluence” generated by AI-driven stock market gains and “those who can’t.” The second group was forced to dip into its savings to pay for the “energy crunch” caused by the war, exacerbating already-simmering economic tensions. The war “didn’t create American inequality, but it hasn’t helped.”

Volatility ‘already baked in’

It “may be too late” for Republicans to benefit from lower gas prices they hope will result from the new peace, said Politico . GOP officials fear that “voter perceptions of a sour economy are already baked in” to the midterm elections outlook.

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The problem is that actual relief will take time to arrive. Price volatility is “expected to last beyond the summer months” and into campaign season. Voters are unlikely to “forget about the months and months of high gas prices that added to their pain” when they go to the polls in November, Democratic pollster John Anzalone told Politico.