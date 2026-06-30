U.S. lifts oil sanctions on Iran amid chaotic talks

This reverses years of pressure on Tehran

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published

J.D. Vance
Vance: A ‘good foundation’ for a deal?
(Image credit: Fabrice Coffrini / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

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