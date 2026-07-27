U.S. death toll rises as Iran war intensifies

America is in an increasingly unpopular conflict with no clear strategy or end in sight

By
Published
A destroyed bridge inside Iran.
A bridge in southern Iran hit by a U.S. air strike
(Image credit: Getty Images)

What happened

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week