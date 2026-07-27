Trump pauses Iran strikes amid missile shortage fears

The bombing campaign has “reached the limit of its effectiveness,” advisers reportedly told Trump

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Donald Trump in the Oval Office
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
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What happened

The United States has “pressed pause” on airstrikes against Iran after President Donald Trump’s advisers told him their military was “running out of targets” and “expressed worries” about dwindling munitions, Reuters reported Sunday. Sources also told Axios that Adm. Brad Cooper, the top U.S. military commander in the Middle East, and other advisers “recommended stopping the bombing campaign” because it had “reached the limit of its effectiveness.” There have been no U.S. strikes in the region since last week, and Iran has halted its retaliatory attacks. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

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