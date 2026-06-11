US and Iran trade airstrikes as Trump demands deal

The White House has been working for months to finalize a deal with Iran

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Mural of Iran attacking U.S. warship in downtown Tehran
Mural of Iran attacking U.S. warship in downtown Tehran
(Image credit: Vahid Salemi / AP Photo)

What happened

The U.S. struck “multiple targets in Iran” for a second night “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression,” U.S. Central Command said late Wednesday. Iran responded by firing missiles and drones at U.S. military targets in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, and announced that the Strait of Hormuz was closed to all traffic.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  