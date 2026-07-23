Iran war spreads to Red Sea, civilian targets, CIA sites

The U.S. has conducted a 12th night of airstrikes against Iran

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump attends dignified transfer of the bodies of four U.S. service members killed in Iran war
President Donald Trump attends dignified transfer of the bodies of four U.S. service members killed in Iran war
(Image credit: Daniel Heuer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US