Trump hosts birthday cage match at White House

The president turned 80-years-old over the weekend

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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President Donald Trump and his family pose in front of White House in UFC cage
President Donald Trump and his family pose in front of White House in UFC cage
(Image credit: Evan Vucci / Reuters / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump celebrated his birthday by hosting a UFC mixed martial arts cage match on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday night. He kicked off the spectacle by saluting a military flyover alongside UFC chief Dana White on the Blue Room balcony, and ended the night watching fireworks from inside the blood-splattered cage.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  