UFC Freedom 250: martial arts at the White House

President Trump has long been an admirer of cage fighting but South Lawn event has been hit by lawsuit

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Octagon on the South Lawn of the White House before UFC event
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has become the ‘de facto sport of Maga’
(Image credit:  Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

While the East Wing is being transformed into a ballroom, a less permanent, octagonal structure has appeared on the South Lawn of the White House.

It is the stage for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event this weekend, which is supposed to be part of the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the US. But the “only milestone that actually falls on 14 June is Donald Trump’s 80th birthday”, said Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy on The Conversation. There were also suggestions that France adjusted the G7 schedule to avoid a clash, said Politico.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.