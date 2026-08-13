Is Trump coming for oil industry profits?

High gasoline prices threaten GOP fortunes

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage emulating a Pacman screen, with Trump&#039;s head eating dollar coins and an oil barrel
Chevron and ExxonMobil are ‘making too much money,” said President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump returned to office last year promising to unleash fossil fuels to power U.S. energy production. But the Iran war has sparked months of persistently high gasoline prices, threatening GOP fortunes in the midterm elections, and Trump is now talking about reining in the industry. Oil companies are “making too much money” and should lower gasoline prices, he said to reporters earlier this month. Executives are nervous about a crackdown.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 