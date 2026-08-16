Kemi Badenoch: backing a former neo-Nazi

The Tory leader’s supporters have commended her for her approach to ‘second chances’, but critics are concerned her strategy is inching further rightwards

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Kemi Badenoch giving an interview with Parliament and the Thames in the background
After Joshua Bonehill-Paine withdrew his candidacy, Badenoch gave him a role as an adviser on radicalisation instead
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Kemi Badenoch is not a fool, said Tom Harris in The Telegraph; nor is she remotely an antisemite. So why did she stick her neck out for Joshua Bonehill-Paine, the former neo-Nazi who’d hoped to stand as a Tory councillor in Somerset?

Having served time in jail for waging a repulsive campaign of racial hatred against the former Labour MP Luciana Berger, Bonehill-Paine claims to be a reformed character, dedicated to fighting antisemitism.

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