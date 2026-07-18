The Platner affair: ‘vibes’, sexting and a Nazi tattoo

Graham Platner is a ‘cautionary tale’ for Democrats, and highlights the party’s problems with the selection of their candidates

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Graham Platner speaks in front of a podium
Democrats: seeking unconventional candidates who will make voters give them a second look
(Image credit: CJ Gunther / Getty Images)

“Imagine the ecstasy Democrats felt when they first found Graham Platner,” said Carine Hajjar in The Washington Post. At last, a man who could help them win back the blue-collar vote: a charismatic, gruff-talking oyster farmer and combat veteran.

They were so excited to think his run for Maine senator might succeed, and deliver their party control of the upper chamber of Congress, that they dismissed a growing list of ugly revelations about him.

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