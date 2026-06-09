Is Trump losing traction in Congress?

Legislative Republicans are pushing back on his priorities

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump, the Capitol dome, and text from House resolution 38 on the Iran War
Senate Majority Leader John Thune ‘sounds like a man who's had it’ with President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump holds firm sway over the GOP and its voters. But his grip on Republican-controlled Congress may be slipping.

Trump’s White House “appears to be losing momentum” with a legislative agenda that has “stalled in Congress,” said Vox. His proposed “anti-weaponization fund” to reward allies “went down in flames after some unusual pushback from Republican lawmakers.” And Trump’s GOP allies are pushing back on personnel picks like Bill Pulte for acting director of national intelligence and Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general. House Republicans last week also “failed to block an effort to halt the Iran war,” said Politico, the “latest sign” that some members of the president’s party are “willing to buck him” on occasion.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 