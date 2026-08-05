Can deadly escalation between Russia and Ukraine be stopped?

Recent strikes in both countries show that civilians are increasingly caught in the crossfire, with world leaders urged to intervene

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Emergency responders in front of a destroyed building in Ukraine
Overnight, 17 Ukrainians were killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, and seven people were killed by a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian Black Sea beach
(Image credit: Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP / Getty Images)