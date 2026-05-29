Will Russia expand the Ukraine war into Europe?

Romanian drone incident is latest Russian incursion into Nato territory but Putin could try to escalate conflict in next 12 months

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Police and forensic investigators examine the location of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania
Emergency services said 70 people were evacuated after a Russian drone hit a residential building in Galați, eastern Romania
(Image credit: Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)

The Russian drone that struck a Romanian apartment building, causing a fire and injuring two people, is not the first time a Nato member has been hit during the war with Ukraine but it comes at a perilous moment for the alliance.

General Secretary Mark Rutte condemned “Russia’s reckless behaviour” as “a danger to us all”. He said he had assured Romania’s President Nicușor Dan that Nato "stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory".

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Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others. 