Democrats pull Platner support after rape allegation

What happened

Maine and national Democrats and a growing number of high-profile progressive Graham Platner endorsers Monday called for the Democratic Senate nominee to drop out of the race to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R) due to a rape accusation from a former girlfriend.

“Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false,” Platner said in a video after Politico published the allegation. “Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we’re taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

Who said what

Maine resident Jenny Racicot told Politico that Platner, whom she had dated on and off, came over drunk and uninvited one night in 2021 and forced her into unwanted sex. She provided corroborative evidence. “He violated multiple layers of consent that night,” she told CNN Monday night.



Platner “has long been controversial,” The Associated Press said, but the “sexual allegation sparked a flight away from the candidate.” The “three biggest Democratic groups trying to flip the Senate” all “dropped their nominee in a must-win race,” Politico said, and support from “key outside groups” also “immediately dried up.”

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What next?

If Platner withdraws from the race by next Monday, the state Democratic Party can still replace him up to July 27. Top Maine Democratic Party officials have discussed a “pop-up convention” or a “statewide caucus” to pick Platner’s potential replacement, but have “ruled out having the state party’s committee” make the choice, The New York Times said.

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