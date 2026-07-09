Platner exits Senate race, Dems plan convention

What happened

Graham Platner Wednesday suspended his campaign to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), saying in a video he intended to file “paperwork to withdraw” from the pivotal Senate race. The Maine Democratic Party shortly before had announced that if Platner bowed out, his replacement would be chosen at an expedited party convention.

Platner’s political and financial support evaporated Monday after an ex-girlfriend accused him of rape, and his last major backer, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), urged him to quit the race on Tuesday.

Who said what

“We believe that for the movement to continue, it can’t be me,” Platner said in his 11-minute exit video. “I know that some will think it’s an admission of guilt, and it most certainly is not.” Former state Sen. Troy Jackson, brewery owner Dan Kleban and ex-congressional staffer Jordan Wood jumped in the race Wednesday, and more candidates are expected.



“Platner and his supporters have sought to influence who replaces him,” The Washington Post said, but few potential successors “appear hungry for his endorsement,” and some ruled it out. For all the new uncertainty, Platner’s exit “will be an enormous break for Democrats,” Nate Cohn said at The New York Times. Few of the likely replacements are “especially well known,” but “in this political environment,” Collins “would be in jeopardy against any one of them.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

What next?

The pop-up Democratic convention, to be held before July 27, will include “500 delegates elected proportionally by county committees” and the roughly 100 state party committee members, said the Bangor Daily News.

Sign up for The Week’s free daily newsletter, Today’s Best Articles Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors