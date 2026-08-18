Judge bars Trump from keeping FBI HQ in DC

A congressionally approved 2023 plan would move the headquarters to Maryland

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building in Washington, D.C.
The J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge in Maryland on Monday blocked President Donald Trump’s plan to keep the FBI headquartered in Washington, D.C., saying the decision illegally discarded the General Services Administration’s congressionally approved 2023 decision to build a new complex in Maryland. The administration said last year that the FBI would move from its longtime headquarters in the J. Edgar Hoover Building to the Ronald Reagan Building a few blocks away, the previous home of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  