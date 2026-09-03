NBA punishes Clippers, owner over Leonard pay

The team was fined $30 million and stripped of five first-round picks

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Kawhi Leonard Paul George and owner Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers attend the introductory press conference in 2019.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and owner Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers attend the introductory press conference in 2019
(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

What happened

The NBA on Wednesday punished the Los Angeles Clippers with the largest sanctions in league history after finding that owner Steve Ballmer and other team executives violated salary cap rules to funnel millions of dollars to star forward Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers were fined $30 million and stripped of five first-round draft picks, from 2029 to 2033. Leonard was fined $700,000, and Ballmer was banned from all team and league activities for a year.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  