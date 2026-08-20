The Lakers sale reveals the changing nature of team ownership

Hometown pride gives way to investment portfolios

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Arthur Kaluma of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Malevy Leons of the Golden State Warriors at the 2026 NBA Summer League semifinal game in July 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Los Angeles Lakers are no longer a ‘mom and pop shop,’ as team valuations soar
(Image credit: Ian Maule / Getty Images)

Mark Walter promised a bright future when he bought the Los Angeles Lakers last year. That future is already passed. Walter flipped the team to new owners this month, netting a reported $2.5 billion profit. Dollar signs have always dominated the big leagues, but sports ownership is increasingly reserved for corporations, private equity and superrich investors. Where does that leave fans?

‘Highly sticky consumer base’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 