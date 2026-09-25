Are conservatives getting fed up with Trump?

The president’s unpopularity is spurring defections and reassessment

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of the GOP elephant symbol tipping Donald Trump off its back
Polls show President Donald Trump is ‘slipping significantly with his own party’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump has dominated the GOP for a decade. That hold might be slipping, though, as Republicans prepare for an anticipated “blue wave” in the midterm elections, driven by the president’s unpopularity. Conservative candidates are starting to break with Trump, and the right’s pundits are rooting them on.

‘Trumpism is exhausted’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 