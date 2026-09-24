What’s the new ‘Trump TV’?

Launched during the president’s latest media feud, the White House’s new streaming platform is off to a shaky start

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a stack of televisions all broadcasting a section of Donald Trump&#039;s face
The White House claims its new streaming service will fill the patriotic coverage gaps left by mainstream media outlets
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

“Seinfeld,” “The Office,” “Family Guy” — what do they have in common? Each was used in a recent White House promotional video for the launch of what the administration has dubbed “Trump TV”: An official White House broadcast that has thus far largely been limited to previously recorded MAGA speeches and events.

Notably, the splashy — if dubiously copyright-compliant — rollout of what the White House has deemed its “Essentials Station” comes as the Trump administration escalates its running altercation with mainstream media outlets. So what exactly is Trump TV, who is it for and what does this White House have in mind for the programming’s future?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  